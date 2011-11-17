ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss lender UBS announced a major overhaul of its investment banking business in its investor update on Thursday.

UBS has been dogged for years by huge losses at its investment bank, and a series of mis-steps and management reshuffles have kept it on the back foot. Here is a short timeline of some of those events:

1997 - a trading loss in equity derivatives of more than 600 million Swiss francs ($682 mln) at the Union Bank of Switzerland forces it to accept a reverse takeover by rival Swiss Bank Corporation to form UBS.

1998 - UBS makes a 793 million franc pretax loss on exposure to hedge fund Long Term Capital Management. Investment banking arm Warburg Dillon Read books a pretax loss of CHF 1 billion.

2005 - UBS forms new alternative investment management business, Dillon Read Capital Management (DRCM).

2007 - UBS says to close down DRCM after a 150 million Swiss francs loss from the internal hedge fund.

- UBS confirms losses of 4.2 billion Swiss francs in fixed income, currencies and commodities business of the Investment Bank. Says will cut 1500 jobs, implement new risk management methods, and warns the bank "remains exposed to further deterioration in the US housing and mortgage markets."

- UBS says "It is now possible that UBS will record a net loss attributable to shareholders for the full year 2007" and announces will write down U.S. subprime holdings by further $10 billion.

2008 - UBS admits that systems measuring market risk, credit risk and finance risk had operated independently and failed to inform managers about the "big picture" on risk in the markets.

- Tries to sell off its investment bank in the second half of 2008, and approaches Deutsche Bank.

2009 - UBS taps Oswald Gruebel, a former Credit Suisse executive, to take the helm at UBS.

2010 - The Swiss government recommends big banks must hold more capital.

2011 - UBS reshuffles management at its investment bank.

- July 1, 2011 - UBS names former Bundesbank president Axel Weber as its next chairman.

- July 3 - UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger says the lender is reviewing its mid-term profit goals.

- Aug 23 - UBS says it will axe 3,500 more jobs to shave 2 billion Swiss francs off annual costs.

- Sept 15 - UBS says discovered unauthorised trading by a trader in its investment bank that caused a loss of some $2 billion, later raised to $2.3 billion.

- Sept 19 - Switzerland narrowly rejects bid to ban investment banking.

- Sept 23 - UBS board of directors meets in Singapore, to discuss the Swiss bank's future. A day later it says chief executive Oswald Gruebel has resigned, Sergio Ermotti to take over for now.

- Nov 15 - UBS names Ermotti as permanent Chief Executive two days ahead of investor day. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Will Waterman)