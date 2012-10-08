* UBS CEO seeks big cutbacks, meets opposition - sources
* UBS private bank head, Swiss chief said among opponents
* Second quarter earnings highlight need to act
* CEO Ermotti and chairman Weber seen having work cut out
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Oct 8 Rifts among top UBS
managers are hampering Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti's efforts
to make big cutbacks, especially in investment banking,
according to senior sources both inside and close to the bank.
While 52-year-old Ermotti has been scarcely visible outside
the bank since taking over after Oswald Gruebel quit a year ago
over a $2 billion trading scandal, sources in the bank say he is
busy trying to marshal support for more forceful restructuring.
By contrast, while new UBS Chairman Axel Weber is a frequent
public speaker on the eurozone, he is criticised within UBS for
his absences at a time when senior figures are wrangling over
tough strategic choices.
"Top management isn't unified at all, and that is now Weber
and Ermotti's big challenge," one top UBS banker told Reuters.
Since his appointment, Ermotti removed risk head Maureen
Miskovic but left investment banking head Carsten Kengeter in
place while bringing in Andrea Orcel, a prominent merger and
acquisitions specialist poached from Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, to co-run the unit. Orcel is seen as a key
Ermotti ally because the two, both native Italian speakers, were
colleagues at Merrill Lynch.
A far more cooperative-style manager than predecessor
Gruebel, the affable and well-dressed Ticino native Ermotti is
struggling to unite top management behind him, ahead of what
sources say could be far more dramatic restructuring moves than
the 3,500 jobs the bank has until now said it will cut.
"Ermotti hasn't consolidated his hold on power and is by
nature more collaborative than Gruebel was, which has
inadvertently fostered infighting," another UBS top banker said.
Several sources say chief among Ermotti's critics are
private banking head Juerg Zeltner, who jockeyed for the top job
last September, and Switzerland Chief Executive Lukas Gaehwiler.
While Zeltner and Gaehwiler are not opposed to the need to
make deeper cuts at UBS, infighting has emerged as the details
are hammered out. Specifically, proposals for more
centralisation, which would crimp the division heads'
responsibility, are hotly contested.
"It is true that Sergio has ruffled some feathers,
especially with people who fear their fiefdoms might be
curtailed," the first UBS banker said.
Both Zeltner and Gaehwiler declined to comment to Reuters.
Some analysts expect UBS to disclose further restructuring
steps as soon as with third-quarter earnings October 30, on top
of planned cuts of 2 billion francs by end 2013, much like
Deutsche Bank which is embarking on a crash diet amid
a dearth of business.
"I believe UBS has been very busy trying to pull costs out
of the business, especially investment banking, and wouldn't be
surprised if we get a mini-strategy update around third-quarter
results which gives more flesh to how much further they can go
in cost-reduction", Nomura analyst Jon Peace said. He rates UBS
stock at buy with a 17 franc target price.
Ermotti seemed to recently brace UBS employees and
especially investment bankers for more blood-letting.
"I don't want to lull anybody into thinking better times are
coming. Instead, I want to adjust our business model to the new
reality," Ermotti told the Swiss Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper
mid-September, his most recent public comments.
"We want to earn a return on equity of 12 to 17 percent for
our shareholders and be our clients' first choice. We will do
everything necessary to reach that goal," Ermotti said. UBS's
return on equity was a paltry 4.7 percent in the first half.
UBS's share price has edged more than 7 percent higher since
Ermotti took over permanently in November, lagging the broader
European sector, which has risen over 11 percent, though
he has bolstered UBS's capital and overseen the bank's first
dividend since 2008.
"Clearly, there still remains a lot for Weber and Ermotti to
do," one of the UBS bankers said. Both men declined to comment.
A recent portrait by Swiss weekly Handelszeitung said
Ermotti was a "part-time Chief Executive", distracted by
dabbling in investments in his native Ticino including several
luxury hotels and a local carrier, allegations which UBS denied.
"After becoming CEO of UBS Group, Sergio Ermotti abandoned
all privately held mandates, as he has confirmed publicly on
several occasions. His financial participations do not take up
any of his time," UBS said in a statement.
This week, UBS's Chief Operating Officer Ulrich Koerner, an
unsuccessful Ermotti challenger for the top job a year ago, was
dubbed the "shadow CEO" of UBS by widely-read Swiss banking
website Inside Paradeplatz, which referred to the COO's wide
influence and Ermotti's lack of public profile in Switzerland.
UBS's second-quarter earnings highlighted the need for
Ermotti to act. Net profit missed expectations by far, falling
by more than half to 425 million Swiss francs amid a slide in
investment banking income, including from UBS's traditionally
strong equities unit. By contrast, 9.5 billion francs in fresh
funds for UBS's flagship private banking arm for the wealthy
underpinned that unit's health.
Ermotti said last year that his main aim was to restore
UBS's past lustre following the trading scandal and
near-collapse in 2008, arguing that the Swiss bank has the same
potential for a rebirth as IBM or Apple, which both returned to
their former glories following rocky patches.
But he has had limited success so far: while UBS might have
bolstered its image in Switzerland by offering boat trip
vouchers to celebrate its 150th year, the bank fell out of the
top 100 worldwide brands this week after successive, sharp drops
since 2008, in a ranking compiled by Interbrand.
Ermotti was careful to include the Swiss bank's employees in
its 150th anniversary celebrations. UBS held a week-long series
of parties for 1,000 staff last week in an edgy industrial venue
in Oerlikon, old industrial lands in Zurich's northern suburbs
which are undergoing a building boom.
Staff supped on Asian food, sausages and bread and
Aelplermagronen, a frugal Swiss pasta and potato dish, making
for an altogether lower-key affair than a February gala dinner
for Switzerland's political and banking elite which featured
caviar, truffles, wagyu beef, and langoustine prepared by
renowned Michelin-starred Swiss chef Philippe Rochat.
UBS's reputation as an equities powerhouse was dented by the
349 million francs in losses linked to Facebook's botched
U.S. market debut in May.
The ongoing trial of former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli over
last year's scandal would seem to lend support to Ermotti's
efforts to tame the investment bank because it has highlighted
how the riskier business stands at odds with the bank's
conservative, Swiss private banking roots he is playing up in
its 150th anniversary year. Adoboli's defence team have argued
that UBS turned a blind eye to rule-breaking as long as it made
the bank money.
"I think Ermotti's managed to bring some calm back to UBS
after it was hit by the trading turmoil, but the fact is the
cost issue remains," said an external consultant to UBS who is
not authorised to speak publicly.