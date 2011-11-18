BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
* Return on equity target cut to 12-17 pct
* UBS pleases with return to small 2011 dividend
* To shrink investment bank workforce by 2,000 staff by 2016
* Strategy shift to focus on wealth management
* Industry under pressure from tough new capital rules
ZURICH, Nov 18 Shares in Swiss bank UBS fell on Friday after plans it announced to trim its scandal-hit investment bank failed to go as far as some investors had hoped although its pledge to return to a dividend helped soften the disappointment.
At an investor event in New York on Thursday, UBS said it would cut investment bank risk-weighted assets by almost a half and shift focus back to is private banking business as it cut its return-on-equity target to 12-17 percent for 2013.
"Investors expecting a dramatic change in strategy probably came away disappointed," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Derek De Vries in a client note.
"UBS' investment bank remains a work in progress and, in our view, consensus earnings forecasts are too high."
UBS shares traded down 0.4 percent by 0803 GMT compared to a 0.6 percent weaker European banking sector index. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto and Rupert Pretterklieber)
* Morgan Stanley Wealth Management says has partnered with Twilio
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."