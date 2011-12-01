ZURICH Dec 1 Swiss bank UBS said on Thursday it appointed a new chief risk officer and named two new regional heads, in a sign new Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is beginning to leave his mark on the crisis-shaken bank.

Phil Lofts, who already held the position from 2008 until 2010, is to replace Maureen Miskovic as chief risk officer with immediate effect, UBS said in a statement, adding Miskovic would leave the bank.

Robert J. McCann, currently CEO of Wealth Management Americas, will also take over as CEO UBS Groups Americas, and Ulrich Koerner was appointed CEO UBS Group Europe, Middle East and Africa in addition to his current role as Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO Corporate Center, UBS said.

Sergio Ermotti was named permanent CEO of the bank last month after Oswald Gruebel stepped down following a trading scandal that cost the bank $2 billion.