Reuters Market Eye - Government may introduce the bill for good and services tax (GST) reform, in winter session of the parliament, reports.

Finance minister in July said the government aims for legislation this year to implement GST.

GST implementation likely only in 2016, and in phases, UBS analysts Gautam Chhaochharia and Sanjena Dadawala said in a report.

Says biggest beneficiaries will be sectors with a high percentage of the market occupied by unorganised participants.

UBS' GST beneficiaries: Ceramic tiles – Kajaria Ceramics (KAJR.NS)

Durables – Bajaj Electricals (BJEL.NS), Havells India (HVEL.NS), TTK Prestige (TTKL.NS)

Packaged foods – Britannia Industries (BRIT.NS), Dabur India (DABU.NS)

Apparel – Page Industries (PAGE.NS), Raymond (RYMD.NS)

Battery maker – Exide Industries (EXID.NS)

Adds clarity awaited on compensation for potential loss to states, petroleum products inclusion.

Says GST will likely result in higher tax revenues of over 1 pct of GDP.

