* Cheap money "like an addictive drug"
* Inflation could rise on increased liquidity, oil prices
* U.S. dollar preferred to euro, NOK positions trimmed
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, March 16 Investors should move
cautiously back into risky assets now the Greek debt
restructuring seems to have headed off a euro crisis, as markets
could turn sharply if the supply of cheap money dries up,
according to Swiss bank UBS.
Chief investment officer Alexander Friedman said much of the
recent good news had been driven by central banks, which have
provided $2.2 trillion of liquidity to head off short-term risks
to the financial system, pushing risk assets like equities to
year highs.
"Cheap money is like an addictive drug to the markets, so it
is important to consider whether it will continue and, if not,
what the implications will be," Friedman said a monthly letter
to clients.
"While the immediate tail risks have diminished, the
underlying issues of unsustainable government debt, sub-par
growth and global imbalances have obviously not gone away."
Other threats to global growth, such as a sharp slowdown in
China or a U.S. recession, also appear to have declined,
although a spike in oil prices due to geopolitical pressures
could still boost inflation and hit growth, Friedman said.
Even so, he said, the continuing injection of central bank
liquidity had greatly reduced the risk of a European bank
failure, spurring UBS to up its equity allocation to neutral in
February from underweight previously.
The bank favours U.S. and emerging market equities, where
earnings appear more robust than for European companies, still
at risk while bank lending in the euro zone remains tight and
spending is weak.
"We remain underweight euro zone equities because the region
is still the epicentre of the largest tail risk, and is likely
experiencing a mild recession," said Friedman.
"Nonetheless, we have reduced the size of this underweight
position given the lower likelihood of the debt crisis
escalating."
In currencies, Friedman preferred the U.S. dollar to the
euro, while he was trimming an overweight position in the
Norwegian krone, which as a commodities currency attracted
strong support during the euro zone crisis, to neutral
.
"Overall, for now it is hard to see a falling piano about to
land on our head, but it is prudent to keep looking up because
there are a lot of airplanes flying around," Friedman said.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mark Potter)