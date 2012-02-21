* Bank to offer shekel and overseas investments to clients
* Doubling staff in Israel to over 60
TEL AVIV Feb 21 UBS on Tuesday
launched a wealth management office in Israel, which the Swiss
bank sees as a key growth market for this business along with
Russia and Brazil.
The country's economy is experiencing strong growth and its
banking system is tightly regulated but aims for competition and
welcomes new players.
"There is good wealth generation. It is a very
entrepreneurial market ... entrepreneurs drive wealth
management," Patrick Muller, UBS head of Israel and Africa, told
a news conference, adding the bank made a decision two years ago
to expand its presence in Israel.
Jacob Faigenbaum, CEO of UBS Wealth Management Israel, said
the bank's research into six countries with strong growth showed
the Israeli public had more wealth than Mexico or the Gulf
countries.
"In fact, the scope of the wealth is similar to that of
Brazil or Russia," he said.
UBS officials said this was the first time a foreign bank
has offered shekel investment management for clients in Israel
by a local team alongside management of overseas investment.
The new activities will double the size of UBS's staff in
Israel to more than 60. A team of over 30 in wealth management
will join UBS's staff already operating in equities trading,
research and investment banking.
UBS, which is the oldest foreign member of the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange, will offer shekel investments including funds,
equities and structured products.
UBS's entry into this new market comes after it was hit by a
$2.3 billion rogue trading scandal last September.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)