(Adds detail)

ZURICH Nov 15 UBS isn't planning to disclose any further job cuts when it faces investors Thursday, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank under new Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, which already disclosed 3,500 job cuts earlier this year, is set to present details of its strategy and financial targets to investors Thursday in New York.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on potential job cuts, first reported by Swiss broadcaster SF DRS Tuesday, deferring questions to the event Thursday. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)