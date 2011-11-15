China Jan-May property investment rises 8.8 pct y/y
BEIJING, June 14 Real estate investment in China rose 8.8 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
(Adds detail)
ZURICH Nov 15 UBS isn't planning to disclose any further job cuts when it faces investors Thursday, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Swiss bank under new Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, which already disclosed 3,500 job cuts earlier this year, is set to present details of its strategy and financial targets to investors Thursday in New York.
A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on potential job cuts, first reported by Swiss broadcaster SF DRS Tuesday, deferring questions to the event Thursday. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)
BEIJING, June 14 Real estate investment in China rose 8.8 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
June 14 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :