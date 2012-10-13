ZURICH Oct 13 UBS is set to axe
around 2,000 jobs in information technology as part of a larger
cost-cutting programme, a Swiss newspaper said on Saturday,
citing sources close to the bank.
The job cuts, which are still being hammered out, would come
alongside an undisclosed number of further job cuts from UBS
business units, Tages-Anzeiger reported.
UBS's main business arms are a flagship private bank for the
wealthy and an investment bank. According to Tages-Anzeiger, IT
staffers fear that UBS could ultimately shed as many as 20
percent of overall jobs, which would translate to cuts of more
than 12,000 people in total.
A spokesman for UBS on Saturday declined to comment on
potential job cuts in IT or elsewhere.
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is struggling to unite
his 12-person top management board behind cuts he says are
necessary to improve profitability and hit targets, Reuters
reported this week.
Although his managers agree on the need for cuts, infighting
has emerged over details such as how to centralize work, which
would crimp the division heads' responsibility.
UBS has already pledged to cut 3,500 jobs as part of earlier
cost cuts, but this is seen as too little by most analysts given
a dramatic slowdown in investment banking business and tighter
capital rules governing riskier business.
Some analysts expect UBS to disclose further restructuring
steps as soon as its third-quarter earnings release on Oct.30.
