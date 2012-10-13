(Adds details)
ZURICH Oct 13 UBS on Saturday said
final decisions in an ongoing business review have not yet been
taken, after a newspaper reported the Swiss bank is set to axe
around 2,000 jobs in information technology to cut costs.
"I am ... determined to take all actions necessary to tackle
the current challenging market environment and paradigm shift in
our industry," UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a
memorandum to staff following a report by Tages-Anzeiger earlier
in the day.
The Swiss daily reported the 2,000 IT job losses would come
alongside an undisclosed number of further job cuts within UBS's
business units, citing sources close to the bank.
UBS's main business arms are a flagship private bank for the
wealthy and an investment bank.
"We have not yet concluded the final review of all our
businesses, nor have we made any final decisions. We are doing
this carefully and responsibly," Ermotti said.
"Once relevant decisions have been taken and we are ready to
take the next step, we will communicate with you and the
public," he said, appealing to employees not to leak
confidential information to media outlets.
According to Tages-Anzeiger, IT staffers fear that UBS could
ultimately shed as many as 20 percent of overall jobs, which
would translate to cuts of more than 12,000 people in total.
Ermotti is struggling to unite his 12-person top management
board behind cuts he says are necessary to improve profitability
and hit targets, Reuters reported this week.
Although his managers agree on the need for cuts, infighting
has emerged over details such as how to centralise work, which
would crimp the division heads' responsibility.
UBS has already pledged to cut 3,500 jobs as part of earlier
cost cuts, but this is seen as too little by most analysts given
a dramatic slowdown in investment banking business and tighter
capital rules governing riskier business.
Some analysts expect UBS to disclose further restructuring
steps as soon as its third-quarter earnings are released on
Oct.30.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Keiron Henderson)