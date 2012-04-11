* Gerard Cremoux heads to Sao Paulo after U.S. reshuffle

* Cremoux joined UBS in 1994

By Walter Brandimarte and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

April 11 Swiss bank UBS AG named Gerard Cremoux to lead its Latin American investment banking unit from Sao Paulo in order to pursue more business in a region with robust capital markets and fast-growing domestic rivals.

Cremoux has served as the bank's head of financial institutions for Latin America since 2001, UBS said in a memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday. He currently works from the New York office. He joined UBS in 1994.

The move follows a reshuffle of senior executives in the United States and Europe earlier this month in the bank's latest move to rebuild its business after a massive trading scandal and departures by scores of bankers in recent years.

UBS, known for its wealth management business, wants to not just manage rich clients' investments, but also sell them investment banking products and services.

Cremoux relocates to Brazil after local media reported that UBS' former head of investment banking in the country, Eduardo Centola, has left after two years at UBS in Brazil to start up an investment banking unit at local firm Banco Modal.

Cremoux's arrival also comes ahead of a much-awaited public offering by local investment bank BTG Pactual, formed when Brazilian billionaire André Esteves and partners bought Banco Pactual back from UBS in 2009.

Since then, BTG Pactual has been on a deal-making frenzy in Latin America as Esteves aims to make it the largest investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade.

Enrique Vivot, who runs UBS' Andean operations from Buenos Aires, will report to Cremoux, as will Carolina Lacerda, who recently took charge of the Brazilian business and is also reporting to Lywal Salles, chairman of UBS Group in Brazil.

The memo did not specify to whom Cremoux would report.