NEW YORK May 13 UBS AG urged a U.S.
judge on Friday to reject claims that it should be held liable
for $2 billion in losses that investors incurred on
mortgage-backed securities issued before the collapse of the
U.S. housing market.
Lawyers for UBS made their closing arguments in the non-jury
trial in Manhattan federal court in a lawsuit being pursued by
U.S. Bancorp on behalf of three trusts established for
mortgage-backed securities.
Sean Baldwin, the trusts' lawyer, said UBS turned a blind
eye to defects in the mortgages it acquired and packaged into
bonds to be sold to investors, relying on vendors hired to do
due diligence on the loans whom it considered "negligent or
lazy."
"It was a business decision, but it should be held
accountable for that business decision," he said.
But Robert Fumerton, a lawyer for UBS, said while the trusts
contended thousands of loans were defective under the governing
contracts, they had failed to establish those defects were
material.
"Not all breaches of the guidelines and not all breaches of
the representations and warranties are material," Fumerton said.
The case, being heard by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel,
is one of a handful to go to trial in recent years over losses
incurred on mortgage-backed securities, the financial product at
the center of the 2008 financial crisis.
The lawsuit follows a related action against UBS by bond
insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd over the same
mortgage-backed securities. UBS in 2013 agreed to pay $358
million to Assured, which was represented by the same lawyers as
the three trusts.
The lawsuit centered on thousands of loans that UBS acquired
that were originated by lenders including Countrywide Financial
Corp, which it then pooled into three trusts that issued
securities entitling investors to payments made by borrowers.
Out of 9,411 loans at issue, 7,440 had realized losses after
being liquidated or modified, and that another 768 were over 60
days delinquent, Baldwin said.
Many of those loans were materially defective and were
packaged into the securities despite "red flags" of potential
borrower fraud, he said. He pointed to two loans that claimed to
be owner-occupied despite being issued to a single person.
"The loans should not have been approved, and the breaches
could not have been compensated for," he said.
At the trial's start, Baldwin said $2.1 billion in losses
resulted, for which the trusts are seeking to hold UBS liable.
The case is Mastr Adjustable Rate Mortgages Trust 2006-OA2
et al v. UBS Real Estate Securities Inc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-07322.
