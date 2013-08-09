BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
Aug 9 UBS AG has agreed to pay $120 million to settle a lawsuit by investors who accused the Swiss bank of misleading them about the financial condition of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in connection with the sale of structured notes.
The preliminary settlement was disclosed in papers filed late Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and requires court approval.
It resolves claims over close to $1 billion of Lehman structured notes that UBS sold between March 2007 and September 2008. Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 15, 2008.
* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America