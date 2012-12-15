* UBS already predicted Q4 loss over investment bank
restructure
* Chairman Axel Weber involved in trying to prevent
conviction
* Focus on role of former UBS Japan boss Branson, now at
Finma
ZURICH, Dec 14 UBS faces a fine of 1.5
billion Swiss francs ($1.63 billion) to settle interest rate
rigging charges, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday.
Citing unnamed sources, Tages-Anzeiger daily said the bank
would admit 36 traders around the globe manipulated yen Libor
between 2005 and 2010. A UBS spokesman declined to comment.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday UBS
could reach a $1-billion-plus settlement and admit to
criminal wrongdoing by its Japanese arm, where one of its
traders manipulated yen Libor and euroyen
contracts.
Between 25 and 30 people have left UBS over the matter, the
sources said. The Swiss bank had hoped for a softer touch from
regulators by cooperating in industry-wide probes and was
surprised by the size of the expected settlement, they added.
A 1.5 billion franc settlement would be the biggest ever
paid by the bank, recovering from a $2.3-billion trading fraud
by London-based trader Kweku Adoboli for which it was fined 30
million pounds ($48.36 million) last month.
A settlement would make UBS the second major bank to be
sanctioned for its role in the Libor scandal. Britain's Barclays
paid a $450 million fine in June.
Libor is the rate used as a benchmark for pricing trillions
of dollars worth of financial instruments and contracts around
the globe. Tiny shifts in the rate, compiled from daily polls of
bankers, could benefit dealers in complex products.
HEADING FOR LOSS
Tages-Anzeiger said the fine, together with restructuring
charges of 500 million francs from plans to cut 10,000 staff as
UBS winds down its fixed income business, would probably push
the bank to a fourth-quarter loss.
UBS had already said costs related to the investment banking
overhaul would lead to a fourth-quarter and full-year loss after
it posted a third-quarter net loss of 2.172 billion francs. It
is due to publish full-year results on Feb. 5.
By admitting to a charge against its Japanese subsidiary,
UBS would stop short of admitting wrongdoing at a group level,
which could be fatal for a bank as it could lose its licence.
Chairman Axel Weber, who joined UBS this year after stepping
down as head of the German central bank, has been on a whirlwind
diplomatic tour over the probe, the Tages-Anzeiger reported.
Swiss newspapers noted that Mark Branson, now responsible
for overseeing big banks for Swiss financial markets regulator
Finma, was chief executive of UBS Japan at the time of the
alleged rate rigging.
A Finma spokesman said Branson had removed himself from
Finma's investigation into Libor to avoid any appearance of
conflict of interest but declined to comment futher.
In 2009, UBS paid $780 million to settle a messy U.S.
investigation into tax evasion by admitting it had helped
wealthy Americans evade and cheat on their taxes.