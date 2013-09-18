* UBS Securities Japan admitted criminal conduct
* Swiss bank previously reached $1.5 bln global settlement
Sept 18 A Japanese investment banking unit of
UBS AG was ordered on Wednesday to pay a $100 million
criminal fine after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection
with its role in the manipulation of the benchmark interest rate
Libor.
UBS Securities Japan Co had entered its plea last Dec. 19,
one day after its Zurich-based parent agreed to pay about $1.5
billion in penalties to resolve criminal, civil and regulatory
probes by authorities in the United States, the United Kingdom,
Switzerland and Japan into alleged rate manipulation.
The U.S. Department of Justice agreed at the time not to
prosecute UBS, apart from the Japanese unit. In exchange, UBS
admitted wrongdoing tied to rate manipulation.
"Make no mistake - for UBS traders, the manipulation of
Libor was about getting rich," Lanny Breuer, who at the time led
the Justice Department's criminal division, said in discussing
the settlement last December.
Wednesday's penalty is part of the global settlement, and
was outlined in a joint sentencing recommendation on Sept. 12 by
the Justice Department and UBS Securities Japan.
The penalty was approved by U.S. District Judge Robert
Chatigny in Hartford, Connecticut. UBS has offices in Stamford,
also in Connecticut.
Karina Byrne, a UBS spokeswoman, declined to comment.
Libor is also known as the London Interbank Offered Rate,
and is used to set rates for trillions of dollars of mortgages,
credit cards, student loans, derivatives contracts and other
financial instruments.
Prosecutors accused UBS Securities Japan of scheming from
November 2006 to August 2009 to manipulate yen Libor to benefit
a senior trader's trading positions.
More than a dozen banks and brokerage firms have been
investigated worldwide over alleged Libor manipulation. Barclays
Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc have
also reached settlements with authorities.
The case is U.S. v. UBS Securities Japan Co, U.S. District
Court, District of Connecticut, No. 12-cr-00268.