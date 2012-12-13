BRIEF-Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 pct in Baxter International
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
LONDON Dec 13 Swiss bank UBS faces a combined fine of about $1 billion to settle charges of rigging the Libor interest rate benchmark early next week, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
"The global settlement is about $1 billion. It's expected early next week, on Monday or Tuesday," the source said.
UBS declined to comment.
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: