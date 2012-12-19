* Second-largest fine ever levied on a bank
* Penalty will widen UBS's Q4 net loss
* Misconduct involving around 45 traders and managers
* UBS says too early to say if clients were affected
By Katharina Bart and Tom Miles
ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss bank UBS was hit
with a $1.5 billion fine on Wednesday, admitting to fraud,
paying bribes to brokers and "pervasive" manipulation of global
benchmark interest rates by dozens of staff in a deal with
international authorities.
The penalty agreed withju U.S., UK and Swiss regulators is
more than three times the $450 million fine levied on Britain's
Barclays in June, also for rigging the Libor benchmark
rate used to price financial contracts around the globe.
It is the second-largest fine paid by a bank and comes a
week after Britain's HSBC agreed to pay the biggest
ever penalty - $1.92 billion - to settle a probe in the United
States into laundering money for drug cartels. [ID: nL4N09L1YE]
The revelations are another blow to UBS, which has had a
tough 18 months after suffering a $2.3 billion loss in a rogue
trading scandal, management upheaval and thousands of job cuts.
"We deeply regret this inappropriate and unethical behavior.
No amount of profit is more important than the reputation of
this firm, and we are committed to doing business with
integrity," UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a
statement disclosing the extent of the wrongdoing, which took
place over six years from 2005 to 2010.
UBS said it will pay $1.2 billion to the U.S. Department of
Justice (DoJ) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC), 160 million pounds to the UK's Financial Services
Authority and 59 million Swiss francs from its estimated profit
to Swiss regulator Finma.
"The core thing is it compares very poorly with Barclays'
fine as it's three times the scale. It suggests there's more
egregious behaviour," said Chris Wheeler, analyst at Mediobanca
in London
The bank said the fines would widen its fourth quarter net
loss but said it would not need to raise new capital as a result
and traders said the fines were largely priced into the bank's
shares, which were expected to open slightly higher in Zurich.
OPEN AND PERVASIVE
Britain's financial regulator said at least 45 people were
involved in the rigging across three continents, which took
place across a range of Libor currencies. It i n volved senior
managers at UBS directing traders to keep Libor submissions low
in order to give the impression that the bank was able to borrow
more cheaply than it would actually have been able to do so.
The British FSA said that after August 2007, when the U.S.
sub-prime crisis raised doubts about the financial health of
banks, UBS told its staff to "protect our franchise in these
sensitive markets".
The extent of the wrongdoing was highlighted in documents
released by the FSA which showed that in January 2007, a trader
asked a manager who supervised the submitter for Yen Libor and
asked him to "...try to keep 6m and 3m libors up".
The manager responded: "standing order, sir".
The FSA said "the manipulation was conducted openly and was
considered to be a normal and acceptable business practice by a
large pool of individuals".
The Libor benchmarks are used for trillions of dollars worth
of loans around the world, ranging from home loans to credit
cards to complex derivatives.
Tiny shifts in the rate, compiled from daily polls of
bankers, could benefit banks by millions of dollars. But every
dollar a bank benefited meant an equal loss by a bank, hedge
fund or other investor on the other side of the trade - raising
the threat of a raft of civil lawsuits.
In a memo to staff on Wednesday, Ermotti said it was too
early to determine whether or how clients were affected, pending
further regulatory probing of the rate fixing.
The steep fine for UBS is despite the bank, since 2011,
cooperating with law-enforcement agencies in their probes. The
bank said it received conditional immunity from some regulators.
A similar admission by Barclays in June touched off a
political firestorm that forced its chairman and chief executive
to quit. Ermotti said around 40 people had left UBS or been
asked to leave the bank as a result of the investigation.