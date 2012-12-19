UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
ZURICH Dec 19 Switzerland's financial regulator said UBS seriously violated financial market legislation by manipulating Libor rates, and ordered the bank to disgorge 59 million Swiss francs ($64.6 million) in profits to the Swiss Confederation.
FINMA said most of the requests to influence the benchmark interest rate submissions were made by one UBS trader who worked in Tokyo between 2006 and 2009.
"Substantial failings in the system and control processes for Libor submissions at UBS prevented the improper interference with interest rates from being discovered and the bank from reacting appropriately," FINMA said in a statement.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 20D11 to 2013, according to a court filing.