ZURICH, July 28 UBS said its
provisions to deal with future legal tussles and regulatory
run-ins stood at 2.368 billion Swiss francs ($2.46 billion) in
June and revealed a widening U.S. probe into bond funds sold by
the Swiss bank's Puerto Rico arm.
Zurich-based UBS' current legal reserves were disclosed in
its second-quarter report on Tuesday, which came one day after
its results.
The bank said it is responding to inquiries from the
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA) over the practice by some of its
customers and one bank adviser of using loans to invest in
closed-end funds in Puerto Rico.
"We also understand that the Department of Justice is
conducting a criminal inquiry into the practice of certain
customers and a UBS financial advisor of using non-purpose loans
to invest in closed end fund securities in violation of their
loan agreements and UBS policies," the bank said.
The bank said it is cooperating in the investigations.
