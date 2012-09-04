Reuters Market Eye - UBS maintains its positive view on India's media sector, mainly on increasing digitisation.

Estimates TV industry's subscription revenues to grow at a CAGR of 16 percent during fiscal years 2012-17, led by growth in the number of cable and satellite homes and increase in average revenue per user.

Says broadcasters such as Zee Entertainment and Sun TV Network will benefit the most from implementation of direct-attached storage (DAS) as they will get a "higher share of subscription revenues without any need for incremental capex."

Shares of Zee Entertainment rise 5 percent to 169.20 rupees, while Sun TV gains 1.1 percent and Dish TV shares up 5 percent.