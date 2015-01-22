NEW YORK Jan 22 UBS AG has won
dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of seizing billions of
dollars from inactive accounts over the past 30 years, including
assets of the late Indonesian statesman and United Nations
General Assembly President, Adam Malik.
Filed in September in a California federal court, the
lawsuit said the bank "fast-tracked" the closure of inactive
accounts to take assets for its own use and denied requests for
an accounting of funds.
Karina Byrne, a spokeswoman for UBS, said the bank was
pleased with the court's decision.
The lawsuit is one of numerous claims against Swiss banks
involving secret accounts that have attracted the assets of the
world's wealthy for decades. In 1998, UBS and Credit Suisse
Group AG agreed to pay $1.25 billion to settle claims
over dormant wartime accounts of Holocaust victims.
Switzerland's largest bank, UBS has also been targeted by
U.S. authorities in a long-running crackdown against tax evasion
by wealthy Americans using secret Swiss accounts.
The bank's lawyers in November urged dismissal of the Malik
lawsuit, challenging the court's authority to hear cases against
companies headquartered outside the United States.
U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton granted the motion at a
hearing on Wednesday. A written opinion has not yet been entered
in the case.
A lawyer for Malik's estate could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Malik had about $5 million in currency and gold bullion at
two UBS predecessor banks when he died in 1984, the lawsuit
said. Malik's estate made numerous efforts to recover the funds
over the years, but were told no records were available, the
lawsuit said.
The predecessor banks, Swiss Bank Corp and Union Bank of
Switzerland, combined in 1998 to form UBS.
The lawsuit was filed by AM Trust, which represents the
Swiss bank claims of Malik's estate. A proposed class action, it
also sought damages on behalf of UBS depositors worldwide,
including about 1,000 U.S. citizens.
Thomas Easton, a lawyer for AM Trust, had argued that by
operating branch banks in the United States, UBS had consented
to the court's jurisdiction.
Lawyers for UBS disputed that argument. While subject to
U.S. law, the bank's U.S. branches remain incorporated in
Switzerland and subject to Swiss oversight, the lawyers said in
a court filing last month.
The case is AM Trust v UBS AG, U.S. District Court,
California Northern District, No. 14-4125
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Andre
Grenon)