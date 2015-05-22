ZURICH May 22 Top UBS executives and
board members this week sold shares in the Swiss bank worth 23.8
million Swiss francs ($25.3 million), according to the Swiss
stock exchange.
In seven separate transactions, 1.167 million shares in
total were sold on Thursday, shortly after the Zurich-based
bank's stock rose to its highest in six-and-a-half years
following a lower-than-expected settlement over manipulating
foreign exchange rates.
Swiss securities law requires major transactions by
management or board members to be disclosed, though not by name.
UBS declined to comment on the stock sales.
($1 = 0.9416 Swiss francs)
