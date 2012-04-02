April 2 UBS AG's head of the Americas, Robert McCann, formed a committee of banking veterans to rebuild the company's U.S. investment bank after a series of defections and a trading scandal that hobbled the Swiss bank.

The committee includes former Bear Stearns Chief Financial Officer Sam Molinaro, who started his role as operating head of UBS's investment bank this month.

It also includes Mike Stewart, head of UBS's global equities business; Bob Mulholland, head of its wealth management and investment solutions business; Shawn Lytle, who heads global asset management; and Brian Hull, head of strategic clients and partnerships.

"We have to become an Americas business and an Americas culture within a global organization," McCann said in an interview. "We can't be an outpost of a Swiss bank."

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti "is expecting me as the CEO for UBS Americas, to drive all three businesses in the Americas - our investment bank, our wealth management business and our asset management business," McCann said.

Ermotti and McCann are holding a meeting on Tuesday with employees at UBS's Manhattan office to field questions about the broader strategy for UBS's investment bank. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Derek Caney)