ZURICH May 2 UBS said that
shareholders on Thursday backed its strategy of private banking
and investment banking, after activist investor Knight Vinke
Asset Management called for the Swiss bank to separate the two.
"We offered all our shareholders the opportunity to publicly
make comments and present ideas at our annual general meeting
today and received a response," UBS said in a statement
following a nearly five-hour investor meeting, without directly
mentioning Knight Vinke's demands.
Representatives for Knight Vinke did not address
shareholders.
"At the annual general meeting UBS confirmed that the firm
is on track and comfortable with its new strategy," the
Zurich-based bank said.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)