DUBAI, March 25 Swiss bank UBS has
named Matthew Odgers as head of its Middle East, North Africa
(MENA) investment banking department, a source familiar with the
matter said.
Odgers, a managing director with UBS who moved to Dubai in
2008 from London, will be in charge of the bank's advisory and
client coverage business in the region, the source said speaking
on condition of anonymity as the matter has not been made public
yet.
Chris Niehaus, who relocated to London earlier in the year,
previously headed up the investment banking business in the
region, including the bank's equities trading and fixed income
business.
That business has now moved under Tony Illiya, who is the
chief executive for the bank's entire Middle East and North
Africa region, leaving Odgers in charge of coverage and
advisory, the source added.
UBS, which suffered massive losses during the credit crisis
and a $2 billion rogue trading scandal, is retooling its
investment banking and trading business to take less risk and to
concentrate on supporting the global personal wealth business.
Last year, the bank poached Credit Agricole's top
Middle East and Africa investment banker, Albert Momdjian, for a
senior job at its emerging markets wealth management division.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mark Potter)