(Updates with further details on deal, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 25 UBS AG has agreed to
pay $33 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims that it
sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that
later failed, according to court papers filed on Thursday.
The deal, disclosed in a filing in Manhattan federal court,
resolves one of several lawsuits by the National Credit Union
Administration against banks over their sale of mortgage-backed
securities before the 2008 financial crisis.
The deal boosts to nearly $2.46 billion the amount the NCUA
has recovered from banks through lawsuits it began filing in
2011, according to statistics previously provided by the U.S.
regulator.
UBS declined to comment. The court filing, which described
an offer of judgment in the case, said it would not have any
effect on a separate but similar lawsuit by the NCUA against UBS
pending in Kansas.
The lawsuit subject to the deal centered on mortgage-backed
securities underwritten and sold by UBS that Southwest Corporate
Federal Credit Union and Members United Corporate Federal Credit
Union bought for nearly $432.4 million from 2006 to 2007.
The NCUA, which filed the lawsuit in 2013 on behalf of the
failed credit unions, alleged that the securities' offering
documents contained untrue statements that the loans were
originated in accordance with underwriting guidelines.
The lawsuit said that in fact, the originators of the loans'
originators had "systemically abandoned the stated underwriting
guidelines" described in the offering documents.
The NCUA said those untrue statements made the securities
riskier than represented and contributed to the credit unions'
suffering "significant losses."
The case is National Credit Union Administration Board v.
UBS Securities LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-6731.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese,
Bernard Orr)