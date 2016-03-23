NEW YORK, March 23 The wealth management arm of Swiss bank UBS said on Wednesday it has hired Gregory Achten, managing director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Boston complex, to lead its Cincinnati complex, one of the largest in the firm.

UBS Wealth, the biggest wealth manager in the world with $1.9 trillion in assets, said Achten will begin his new role on April 18 and will replace Troy DeBord.

Achten has been managing director of the Boston complex for the last two years and has been with Merrill Lynch for the last 30. He started at the firm as a financial adviser in 1991 and went on to lead several teams around the country with titles including regional sales director and managing director.

With European banks struggling to adjust to a global economic slowdown and increasingly stringent regulations, UBS has been pushing to build on its strengths in M&A, equity, wealth management and asset management franchises to bring new financing ideas to clients.

Earlier this month, UBS hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch executive Alice Crawley to head the business selection and conflicts team at its corporate client solutions (CCS) unit as the bank continues to beef up that business. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Bernard Orr)