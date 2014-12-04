ZURICH Dec 4 UBS said on Thursday it
will set up a separate group asset and liability unit to help it
manage risk in the bank's new structure, which ensures it can be
broken up more easily in case of a renewed crisis.
Claude Moser, currently group treasurer at the Zurich-based
bank, will head up the new Group Asset and Liability Management
unit outside of its Treasury unit, UBS Chief Financial Officer
Tom Naratil said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
A UBS spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Part of the new unit's task will be strengthening the bank's
global risk management and the changes will come into effect
from Jan. 1.
Carlo Pellerani will replace Moser as group treasurer, the
memo said. Duncan Rodgers, currently head of Treasury Asset and
Liability Management at UBS, has also been appointed deputy head
of the new unit and will lead the new asset and liability
exposure management area.
Switzerland's biggest bank is making the changes "to respond
to the emerging regulatory direction of greater regional and
legal entity self-sufficiency," Naratil said in the memo. The
bank also hopes to benefit from economies of scale.
UBS said in May it planned to break with its existing
structure in which a parent company holds a host of
interconnected branches, in order to satisfy regulators' demands
for separate legal entities in different regions.
It is nearing the end of a share-for-share exchange launched
in September as part of the restructuring drive. It has said it
expects to propose a supplementary payout to shareholders of at
least 0.25 francs a share once it had completed the transaction.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)