March 29 UBS Group AG has named Joseph
Hershberger a vice chairman in its financial institutions group,
where he will focus on global asset management efforts,
according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The contents of the memo by Ros Stephenson, chairman of
global corporate client solutions at UBS, were confirmed by a
UBS spokesperson.
Hershberger joined from another Swiss bank, Credit Suisse
Group AG, where he was a managing director and global
head of asset management banking.
He will be based in New York and begin work in the second
quarter, the memo said.
Credit Suisse has named Hamish Summerfield as head of global
asset management, according to a separate memo seen by Reuters.
Summerfield will move to New York from his current London-based
role as head of asset management for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, according to the memo.
A Credit Suisse representative confirmed the contents of the
memo.
During his decade at Credit Suisse, Hershberger has worked
with traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as
specialty finance companies.
Prior to Credit Suisse, Hershberger was head of hedge fund
and asset management banking at Putnam Lovell.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)