BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Sanborn — currently chief risk officer of the company's investment bank — will be succeeding Tom Troy, who is retiring after 30 years in financial services.
In addition, Peter Hill will be joining UBS WMA as head of public finance from Wells Fargo where he was U.S. head of public finance since 2009. The company also named Steven Genyk as WMA head of municipal trading. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results