Nov 16 UBS Corporate Client Solutions (CCS)
Americas said it hired four bankers from Jefferies Group LLC
to its technology team.
Paul Crisci, who most recently was global co-head of
technology investment banking at Jefferies, will join as the
global head of technology, the Swiss bank said.
Jason Auerbach, who earlier was a managing director and
global co-head of technology M&A at Jefferies, will become
managing director and global head of technology M&A.
Jasson Cohen will join as managing director and co-head of
software. He was most recently a managing director in technology
investment banking at Jefferies.
Chris Montgomery, who was a senior vice president in
technology investment banking at Jefferies, will join as an
executive director in the technology group.
The four hires will join UBS in the first quarter of 2016 in
San Francisco.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)