* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
Sept 8 UBS Asset Management, the asset management division of UBS Group AG, named Pedro Coelho head of UBS ETFs Spain, responsible for business development.
Coelho joins from NN Investment Partners, where he worked for 10 years in Madrid and Lisbon, the company said. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.