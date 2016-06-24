BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
NEW YORK, June 24 Barry Zamore, the former head of US trading of performing leveraged loans at Credit Suisse in New York, is heading to UBS, according to sources.
A UBS spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: