India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - UBS sets Nifty 2014 target at 6,900 and says it expects the index to trade between 5,500 and 6,900 for the year based on its valuations and FY15 earnings growth estimates of 10-15 percent for the NSE index.
The investment bank adds tapering is not a big fundamental worry for India, but a depreciating rupee may yet be a likely trend. More than 30 percent of Nifty earnings benefit from the depreciating rupee and this could provide some stability for overall market earnings.
UBS adds that elections are the key theme for first half of 2014 and the recent rally implies that a Narendra Modi-led BJP government is no longer viewed as a low-probability scenario. The BJP emerged as the biggest winner in four key state elections, exit polls forecast on Wednesday, a possible blow to the ruling Congress party ahead of a general election due next year.
The bank is "overweight" on Indian IT, telecommunications, media, oil and gas, private banks and power shares, while being "underweight" on two-wheelers, consumer discretionary, infrastructure and capital goods, government banks.
UBS remains "neutral" on Indian four-wheelers, rural-focused consumer staples, metals, mining and pharmaceutical stocks.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.