Jan 19 Swiss bank UBS will begin
outsourcing its fixed income trading platform to two technology
groups in an attempt to save costs, a source told Reuters.
UBS declined to comment.
French trading software firm Murex and Ion Trading have been
finalised to handle bookings and electronic exchange gateways,
the source said.
The combination of a regulatory drive to make markets less
risky, a reduction in banks trading for their own account and
the end of a 30-year bull market in fixed income is forcing all
banks to rethink their operations and, in most cases, shrink.
Europe's leading investment banks took a trading revenue
battering in the third quarter last year that gives a glimpse
into the upheaval facing the industry as a whole.
Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities units are
particularly vulnerable to the sweep of regulatory change to
make markets more transparent and banks take less risk, in a bid
to prevent another financial crisis.
Murex and Ion Trading could not be reached for a comment
outside of normal business hours.