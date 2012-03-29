March 29 UBS Wealth Management Americas on
Thursday hired a Merrill Lynch team that generated $4 million in
revenue during the past 12 months, the latest in a series of
defections from Merrill to the Swiss bank, people familiar with
the move said.
The Palumbo, Short, D'Amato & Dixon Group, led by Richard
Palumbo in Short Hills, New Jersey, is joining UBS
in nearby Florham Park. The team also includes Robert
Short, Robert D'Amato, James Dixon and four associates.
UBS and Merrill representatives did not immediately comment.
Palumbo has spent his 20-year career at Merrill, according
to his BrokerCheck records at regulator FINRA. Merrill was
acquired by Bank of America in 2008.
UBS has outpaced rivals Merrill and Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney this year in poaching top-tier brokers. Reuters this week
reported the U.S. brokerage arm of UBS added at least 48 brokers
with more than $6 billion in client assets under management
since January.
UBS is the smallest of the four largest U.S. brokerages,
ending 2011 with 6,967 advisers and about $750 billion in client
assets.