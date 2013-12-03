* 2014 comp plan raises small household minimum to $100K
from $75K
* Brokers producing $550K of revenue get their own expense
accounts
* Experienced brokers must produce at least $350K to get
paid
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Dec 3 UBS Wealth Management Americas
unveiled its 2014 compensation plan on Tuesday, offering new
expense accounts to brokers who produce annual revenue of at
least $550,000 and eliminating broker pay for client households
with less than $100,000 in their accounts.
Other changes include incentives to encourage the selling of
financial planning products to households that have $1 million
or more to entrust to the firm.
U.S. brokerage firms typically tweak pay plans each year to
promote sales of particular products and services - and
occasionally make major changes. But firms tend to move
cautiously so as not to drive their best salespeople to rivals.
"We adjust to make sure our compensation plan aligns with
our strategies," Jason Chandler, head of the firm's
approximately 7,100 brokers, said in an interview. "These are
minor adjustments rather than major changes."
The firm, an outgrowth of the old PaineWebber brokerage and
a subsidiary of Swiss banking giant UBS AG, will not
pay advisers for working with any household with less than
$100,000 at UBS, up from $75,000 this year.
UBS, like rivals such as Bank of America's Merrill Lynch,
already shuttles clients with less than $250,000 from
branch-based advisers to its phone-based Wealth Advice centers.
In 2013 to date, 52,000 households have made the move, Chandler
said.
The firm also is tweaking its "net new money" bonus to push
brokers them to work with wealthier households.
The bonus still applies to brokers who attract $5 million or
more of new money over the year, but will apply only if the
money comes from households with at least $1 million to entrust
- unless the broker brings in $10 million or more. In 2013,
brokers could qualify even if they got assets from two
households with less than $250,000.
"We had too many advisers focused on households with lower
levels than we wanted," Chandler said.
The 2014 compensation plan also contains changes aimed at
stoking brokers' productivity.
The biggest carrot is expense accounts for "thousands" of
brokers who previously did not have them and were dependent on
branch managers for travel and entertainment outlays.
Any adviser who brings in $550,000 or more in commissions
and fees annually will have a $500 account. Those who produce
more than $1 million - and already have expense accounts - will
enjoy increases of $1,000 to $2,000 for a total of as much as
$7,000. Expense accounts for the top tier of
multi-million-dollar producers remain at $10,000.
"It sounds petty, but expense account raises are big carrots
because branch managers are getting stingier," said one broker
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Other productivity changes are punitive.
HIGHER MINIMUMS
Advisers with eight or more years of experience must produce
at least $350,000 in 2014 - up from $325,000 - to earn the
minimum payout of 28 percent of the revenue they produce. If
they bring in new assets of $5 million from clients, however,
they are exempt from the penalty. Advisers with less than eight
years' experience have no production quota.
UBS also is tightening its payout grid for brokers who
produce between $300,000 and $600,000, the first such change in
more than four years, according to Chandler. As of July 1,
advisers will have to earn $425,000 to qualify for a 39 percent
payout and $625,000 for a 41 percent payout. The 39 percent
payout currently starts at $400,000 while the 41 percent payout
began at $600,000.
Such changes are easier for brokers to accept when the stock
market is roaring as it is today, said Andy Tasnady, who runs a
broker compensation consulting firm.
UBS's bottom and top payout rates - 28 percent on revenue of
$200,000 and 45 percent on revenue of $3 million or more remains
the same. But brokers can earn up to three percentage points
more for hitting fee-based wealth management targets.
Chandler said about 25 percent of UBS Wealth Americas
brokers now produce $1 million or more, up from about 10 percent
in 2009.
On the flip side, UBS changed the penalty for advisers who
offer discounts from the firm's standard commission table. It
now deducts $12 from advisers' revenue totals for any discounted
stock or option trade. Next year it will deduct $24 for any
trades discounted by more than 50 percent, with the penalty
ratcheting down to $6 for discounts of 1 to 15 percent or on any
discounted trade with a commission of $500 or more.
WEALTH MANAGEMENT FOCUS
UBS last year began promoting financial plans to help
wealthy clients meet long-term goals by allowing brokers to keep
half of any fee between $1,000 and $50,0000 charged for the
planning service and putting another 15 percent of the fee
toward expense accounts. Chandler said as many as ten brokers
have charged the $50,000 maximum per quarter this year.
Planning revenue soared by 100 percent over 2012 and about
60 percent of advisers now do plans at an average fee of $4,000,
as a result, Chandler said.
To keep momentum going, UBS is bumping the expense account
contribution to 25 percent of the fee charged for the financial
plan on the theory that clients on plans have higher
satisfaction levels than others and give the firm more assets to
manage, Chandler said.
UBS also is giving brokers a deferred cash and stock bonus
for wealth management-related revenue that surpasses
previous-year levels.