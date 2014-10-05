ZURICH Oct 5 Switzerland has handed over to the
French authorities documents on 300 customers of UBS AG
suspected of evading tax, a Swiss newspaper said on
Sunday.
Citing no sources, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper said the
documents had been sent to the judicial authorites in Paris in
the last few weeks. It added the affected customers have not
been informed.
A UBS spokesman declined to comment and referred Reuters to
the relevant authorities. A spokesman for the Swiss Finance
Ministry declined to comment. No one at the Paris prosecutor's
office was immediately available for comment.
The delivery of the documents was made possible by a
revision to the Swiss Tax Administrative Assistance Act that
came into force on Aug. 1 and makes it easier for other
countries to extract information on suspected tax dodgers.
French investigating magistrates have proposed that UBS pay
a fine of 4.88 billion euros ($6.16 billion) in an investigation
into whether the Swiss bank helped wealthy French individuals
evade tax, a judicial source told Reuters last week.
(1 US dollar = 0.9678 Swiss francs)
