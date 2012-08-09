Aug 8 U.S. prosecutors have offered several
former junior UBS AG employees protection from
criminal charges in exchange for their cooperation with their
expanding probe into alleged interest-rate manipulation, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Citing two people close to the probe, the paper also said a
few UBS employees under investigation for interest-rate
manipulation still work at the Swiss bank, which has fired or
suspended about 20 traders and managers during the four-year
investigation.
Justice Department officials could not be reached
immediately for comment.
It isn't immediately clear which UBS executives prosecutors
are targeting, the paper said. The deals also don't signal a
settlement by UBS or impending arrests.
U.S. antitrust officials have been investigating alleged
collusion between at least 16 banks to manipulate interest
rates, including the London interbank offered rate, or Libor.
UBS is one of the main targets of those regulators, the
paper said, citing people close to the investigation.
UBS has disclosed in filings that it received leniency deals
from the antitrust regulators in the United States, Switzerland
and Canada, the paper said.
However, the bank still faces potential enforcement action
by the U.S. Justice Department's fraud section, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Britain's Financial
Services Authority.