FRANKFURT Oct 30 One of the German authorities investigating the role of UBS in helping Germans dodge taxes said it is too early to settle the probe with the Swiss bank.

"We are generally in contact with legal representatives of UBS regarding the tax probe," Norbert Salamon, senior prosecutor of the German city of Bochum, said on Wednesday.

"It is too early to consider closing the case," he added.

UBS declined to comment.

In its third quarter report published on Tuesday UBS said that it is cooperating with several German authorities which are investigating UBS' cross-border business.

"Settlement discussions have commenced with respect to one of those investigations", UBS said in the report.

Under pressure from the German government to clamp down on offshore tax evasion, UBS has given clients from that country 16 months to own up to cheating or leave the bank. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Katharina Bart; writing by Arno Schuetze)