Oct 14 A UBS AG unit will pay $5.2
million in a settlement with Puerto Rico's financial
institutions regulator over the firm's practices involving sales
of Puerto Rico closed-end bond funds whose values later plunged.
UBS Financial Services Inc of Puerto Rico has agreed to pay
$1.7 million in restitution to 34 Puerto Rico residents who
invested in the funds and an additional $3.5 million to an
investor education fund, according to a statement from Puerto
Rico's Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions on
Oct. 9.
The firm will also have to beef up its supervision of six
brokers who Puerto Rico financial regulators found may have
directed their clients to improperly borrow money in order to
buy the funds, according to the settlement between UBS and
Puerto Rico financial regulators, also on Oct. 9.
The loans, sold through UBS Bank USA of Utah, were not
supposed to be used to buy securities. The UBS brokers, who were
not identified in the settlement, may have recommended and
traded positions in the closed-end funds that were too large,
given the clients' liquid assets, risk tolerance and "more
modest financial profile," according to the settlement.
UBS did not admit to any wrongdoing, negligence or
mismanagement under the terms of the deal. A UBS spokesman said
the firm is pleased to have resolved the matter with Puerto
Rico's financial institutions regulator and looks forward to
serving clients there.
Legal headaches have been mounting for UBS following a sharp
decline in the value of Puerto Rico municipal bonds last year
that resulted in big losses for investors in closed-end funds
with heavy exposure to those bonds. The losses have sparked
lawsuits and more than 500 securities arbitration cases against
the firm. U.S. authorities launched a criminal
fraud investigation in June over possible lending rule
violations.
The Oct. 9 settlement stems from a "routine examination"
that Puerto Rico financial regulators launched last year,
covering the UBS unit's activity from June 2010 to September
2013. Regulators developed their findings based partly on
interviews with a sampling of UBS clients who were elderly with
low net worth and conservative investment goals.
UBS must increase its supervision of the six brokers
involved for six months. Regulators did not identify the brokers
in the settlement because it does not plan to take action
against them and UBS did not admit to wrongdoing, Rafael
Blanco, Puerto Rico's commissioner of financial institutions,
said in an interview on Tuesday.
Rafael's office had initially identified nine brokers, but
three have since left UBS, he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)