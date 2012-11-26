ZURICH Nov 26 The Swiss financial regulator
said it would impose capital restrictions on UBS and
an acquisition ban at the bank's investment bank as it toughens
up measures after a $2.3 billion trading loss at the bank.
Finma said on Monday that it had found "serious deficiencies
in risk management controls" at UBS's investment bank and would
appoint a third party to ensure that corrective measures were
implemented.
Finma launched an investigation with Britain's financial
regulator in September 2011 to review the control mechanisms at
the bank that led to Kweku Adoboli, a trader on UBS's "Delta
One" desk, losing $2.3 billion for the bank.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)