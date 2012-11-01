LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - UBS's decision to close down its
public sector business because it was too capital intensive has
reignited the debate whether this business is sustainable
without issuers changing their ways.
As things currently stand, the majority of sovereign,
supranational and agency (SSA) issuers only have one-way credit
support annexes (CSAs) - contracts that require banks to post
collateral to these issuers when out-of-the-money on swaps,
while not receiving collateral when the situation is reversed.
One-way CSAs only became a problem when the cost of
liquidity increased in the aftermath of the credit crunch. The
sovereign crisis has made the situation even more punitive for
many banks.
The SSA outfit at UBS fell victim to the bank's desire to be
capital light, said a senior UBS official, adding that fixed
income is seen as very asset intensive on a risk-weighted basis.
"SSA clients have been very inflexible at looking at two-way
CSAs and with capital so scarce and expensive, the numbers just
didn't add up," a senior UBS DCM banker told IFR.
The overwhelming reaction to UBS's retreat from SSA was one
of shock, with rival banks adding that it was "unfathomable"
that UBS wasn't running a profitable business in SSA.
But UBS's legacy swap positions have come under internal
scrutiny because of additional capital charges from Basel III.
"We've called all the SSAs and said this is a cautionary
tale. If you don't do it more people are going to pull out,"
said one fixed income head.
PRESSURE MOUNTS
In order to appropriately price funding and credit costs
under more punitive regulatory requirements, banks have been
inching up quotes on swaps for their clients over the last two
years. The hope is that eventually a hike in prices across the
board will make it untenable for issuers not to enter into
two-way agreements.
The UK's Network Rail has already signalled it is aiming to
sign two-way collateral agreements with all its swap
counterparties before Christmas.
"It was a very simple decision," said Samantha Pitt, group
treasurer at Network Rail.
"Under Basel III the cost of hedging is getting higher and
the number of counterparties you can hedge with is getting
smaller."
So far, some of the smaller European agencies have changed
tack but it is the supranational issuers that have refused to
budge.
Borrowers that have agreed to two-way CSAs have still
insisted on asymmetrical thresholds, where the triggers or
posting requirements are different for each side - normally in
favour of the higher-rated party, which is usually the borrower.
Network Rail believes it will be the first SSA issuer to
have zero thresholds.
"You speak to the issuers and they think that the banks have
it all too easy - they don't have to do a lot of work, all the
deals sell by themselves, and banks don't add much value to the
process," said one SSA syndicate official.
"The reality in the dealer community is that there is
pressure in terms of margins because issuers require banks to do
transactions which are often uneconomical...they are trying to
maximise the pain threshold that banks are willing to take."
Some of the most active banks in the sector have already
stopped bidding on swap contracts, losing the business to new
entrants that are looking to aggressively increase market share.
Those with the highest market share believe, however, that
for many new entrants their exuberance may be short lived.
"The SSA business has always been challenging from a return
on capital perspective and I suspect will be the first of
a few moves in this direction. At long last we will see either
local players or a small number of global players pull back,"
said one head of sovereign trading.
WHO'S NEXT UP?
But at present it is far from certain other issuers will
follow Network Rail's lead.
Another senior UBS official said that unless another house
exits the SSA business, the current furore will probably blow
over. An origination official at a rival bank said it would come
to a head in the next six to 12 months as issuers fill up lines
with some of the lesser-rated counterparties that have been
bidding aggressively in the swaps market.
"We will have to see how this plays out, but let's not
forget this is a very competitive market and many of the
sovereigns and supranationals will not be impressed with this
increased pressure to change their ways," said a funding manager
at a European agency.
A small group of Washington supranationals is reported to be
pushing the issue among the SSA community at present. However,
the UBS official added, the dealer group has been pushing the
issue with the major borrowers in the market for four years, and
has still made little headway.
(Reporting By John Geddie, Additional reporting by Chris
Whittall, Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)