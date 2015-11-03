* Q3 net profit 2.1 bln Sfr vs 1.76 bln in poll
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Nov 3 UBS, Switzerland's
biggest bank, watered down some of its financial targets on
Tuesday due to a tough economic backdrop and new Swiss capital
rules, overshadowing a forecast-beating rise in third-quarter
net profit.
Zurich-based UBS said difficult macroeconomic conditions,
including slowing growth in China, as well as uncertainty over
interest rates and stricter capital rules outlined last month,
would hit performance.
It pushed back a targeted adjusted return on tangible equity
- a key measure of profitability - of above 15 percent to 2018
from 2016 previously.
The new date comes as UBS looks to meet a regulatory target
for its leverage ratio - a measure of capital against debt - of
at least 5 percent by the end of 2019, CEO Sergio Ermotti said.
"In the real world things do change and ... regulation and
the macroeconomic environment have changed materially," he told
analysts in a call. "So we need to adjust both our actions and
our expectations accordingly."
UBS said it would still return at least half its profits to
shareholders if capital targets were met. The dividend is viewed
as one of the main attractions to holding the stock.
But analysts voiced concern that payouts might be lower than
expected after the bank said it would increase the value of
risk-weighted assets it holds due to changes in regulation since
the target was outlined three years ago.
"They will pay out more than 50 percent (of profits),
everyone expects that," said Zuercher Kantonalbank's Andreas
Brun, with an "overweight" rating on the stock. "But maybe they
will not pay out 80 percent anymore but more like 60 percent."
UBS also raised its short to medium-term expectations for
its cost/income ratio to 65-75 percent from 60-70 percent.
Its shares were down 5 percent at 19.02 Swiss francs at 1425
GMT, on course for their worst performance since Jan. 16. The
European banking sector index was down 1.4 percent.
EARNINGS BEAT
For the third quarter, UBS's net profit rose to 2.1 billion
francs ($2.1 billion) from 762 million francs a year earlier
when figures were hit by the bank beefing up legal reserves.
The result, the bank's best quarterly performance in more
than five years, was ahead of a forecast for 1.76 billion francs
in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Earnings were boosted by a net tax benefit of 1.3 billion
francs, largely from an increased valuation of UBS's deferred
tax assets which it had flagged in the second quarter and is
used to reduce the amount of tax due.
Despite the strong headline number, analysts expressed
concern over the performance of UBS's key wealth management
unit, where it is the largest global player.
Net new money growth - an important indicator for future
revenue in wealth management - was hit by deleveraging in the
Asia Pacific amid jitters over the strength of China's economy.
Unadjusted for withdrawals of cash that UBS views as
unprofitable, net new money excluding its Americas business was
200 million francs, its lowest quarterly haul since late 2010.
"Wealth management, if you look at the divisions, that was
the main negative surprise," Brun said.
Nevertheless, Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Dirk Becker said UBS
was still a more attractive bet than European rivals Credit
Suisse and Deutsche Bank, which are only
now undergoing the sort of restructuring UBS started in 2012.
"It's not like Credit Suisse or Deutsche Bank where we have
to go through two bad years to get decent returns," said Becker,
who has a 'buy' rating on UBS stock.
FIFA INQUIRIES
On top of the results, UBS said its finance chief would
shift roles in a raft of top management changes.
From Jan. 1, current Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil,
who has been in the job since 2011, will take on the dual role
of president of UBS's wealth management business in the Americas
and president of UBS Americas. Current wealth management finance
chief Kirt Gardner will become group CFO.
UBS also said it was cooperating with inquiries from
authorities relating to global soccer body FIFA and other member
soccer associations and related persons and entities.
It was one of 24 banks mentioned in the U.S. Department of
Justice's 164-page charge sheet against high-ranking individuals
in FIFA, soccer's governing body. Swiss authorities are also
investigating corruption at Zurich-based FIFA.
($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Miral Fahmy
and Mark Potter)