ZURICH Oct 29 UBS said on Tuesday it
would defer a key earnings target by at least a year because of
temporary demands to hold extra capital, dampening
better-than-expected third quarter results that saw the bank
swing to profit.
The Zurich-based bank last October said it would slash
spending, let go 10,000 staff, and largely withdraw from its
fixed income business by 2015 as part of a restructuring drive
to return the bank to the profitability levels demanded by
investors.
The bank hoped these efforts would give it a return on
equity of 15 percent by 2015, but on Tuesday said that ambition
had been thwarted by regulatory demands will force the bank to
temporarily hold more capital.
The Swiss regulator is imposing a temporary 50 percent
top-up of the capital the bank must stow against risk-weighted
assets so UBS will have enough capital to deal with potential
costs of unknown legal probes, compliance issues and other risk
matters, UBS said.
"UBS's ambition to achieve a group return on equity of 15
percent by 2015 will be delayed by at least one year," the bank
said in a statement. UBS remains committed to paying out 50
percent of profits once it has bolstered capital its common
equity tier one capital past 13 percent, expected for 2014.
The bank's third-quarter net profit came in at 577 million
Swiss francs ($644.37 million), reversing a loss in the same
period last year, when restructuring costs and charges linked to
the bank's own debt ate away profits. Analyst expectations
averaged 537 million francs for the latest results.
($1 = 0.8955 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Laura Noonan)