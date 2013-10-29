ZURICH Oct 29 UBS said on Tuesday it would defer a key earnings target by at least a year because of temporary demands to hold extra capital, dampening better-than-expected third quarter results that saw the bank swing to profit.

The Zurich-based bank last October said it would slash spending, let go 10,000 staff, and largely withdraw from its fixed income business by 2015 as part of a restructuring drive to return the bank to the profitability levels demanded by investors.

The bank hoped these efforts would give it a return on equity of 15 percent by 2015, but on Tuesday said that ambition had been thwarted by regulatory demands will force the bank to temporarily hold more capital.

The Swiss regulator is imposing a temporary 50 percent top-up of the capital the bank must stow against risk-weighted assets so UBS will have enough capital to deal with potential costs of unknown legal probes, compliance issues and other risk matters, UBS said.

"UBS's ambition to achieve a group return on equity of 15 percent by 2015 will be delayed by at least one year," the bank said in a statement. UBS remains committed to paying out 50 percent of profits once it has bolstered capital its common equity tier one capital past 13 percent, expected for 2014.

The bank's third-quarter net profit came in at 577 million Swiss francs ($644.37 million), reversing a loss in the same period last year, when restructuring costs and charges linked to the bank's own debt ate away profits. Analyst expectations averaged 537 million francs for the latest results.

($1 = 0.8955 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Laura Noonan)