Jan 23 UBS AG : * To issue additional tier 1 capital instrument for employee compensation * Says deferred contingent capital plan enhanced to qualify as additional tier

1 capital * Says supplementary capital return of CHF 0.25 per share following completion

of squeeze-out, fully accrued in the fourth quarter 2014 * Says did not experience negative revenues in its trading businesses in

