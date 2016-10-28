ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss bank UBS said on
Friday it expected tough conditions to continue as it posted a
drop in third-quarter net profit.
The world's largest wealth manager said net profit for the
three months to end-September was 827 million Swiss francs
($832.7 million), down from 2.1 billion francs in the same
quarter last year.
The fall was particularly steep because the year-ago numbers
benefited from a net tax benefit of 1.3 billion francs.
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti warned at the end of
September that political uncertainty and concerns over global
growth meant the bank had seen generally low transaction
volumes.
