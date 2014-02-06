(Corrects net new money decline to 44 percent, not 55 percent,
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Feb 4 For Robert McCann, who took
control of UBS AG's loss-ridden U.S. brokerage
business four years ago, 2013 proved to be a very good year.
UBS Wealth Management Americas made $1 billion in annual
pretax operating profit, hitting the "ambitious" target McCann
outlined in early 2010, Switzerland's largest bank said in a
statement accompanying its earnings report on Tuesday.
The U.S. brokerage unit, formerly known as PaineWebber, also
broke another barrier, ending the year with client assets of
$1.02 trillion, up 16 percent from 12 months earlier.
Consultants were disconcerted by some other numbers in the
earnings report, however. Net new money collected by the
business's 7,100 brokers fell by 44 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2013 to $4.9 billion from a year earlier, while
fee-based managed account assets grew about 7 percent in the
quarter, well below growth rates at larger rivals Merrill Lynch
and Morgan Stanley.
"McCann has done a phenomenal job of increasing
profitability, but there are some caveats," said Alois Pirker,
head of the wealth management practice at consulting firmer Aite
Group. "The net new money leaves a sour taste, and they've got
to attack the fee area to keep up with competitors."
Major brokerage firms have been incentivizing their brokers
to put clients into fee-based accounts that produce revenue
regardless of whether clients actively buy or sell investment
products. Fee-based revenue that UBS calls "recurring income"
grew 3 percent at the broker for the year while more traditional
commissions rose 10 percent, the bank said.
Pirker said the fee-based growth was disappointing while the
firm's jump in assets came primarily from clients of newly hired
brokers that McCann has been recruiting for several years with
expensive pay packages. The recruiting has slowed somewhat, with
recruitment "loans" that are forgiven if brokers stay for a
fixed time period falling to $3.06 billion at yearend from $3.24
billion one year earlier.
McCann, he added, has attacked expenses by, among other
things, cutting thousands of low-producing brokers. At the end
of 2013, costs fell to 85.9 percent of the U.S. brokerage's
income from 90 percent in 2011, but were up from the third
quarter on higher compensation.
A spokesman for UBS Wealth Management Americas did not
immediately respond to comment on the slowdown in new asset
growth or the forgivable loans.
SELLING THE BANK
In the fourth quarter of 2013, the American wealth unit's
pretax profit hit a record $254 million, up 17 percent from the
third quarter and 64 percent from a year earlier. Excluding
one-time charges, including those related to its parent
company's restructuring, UBS Wealth Americas' profit rose 22
percent from the third quarter to $283 million.
The spokesman did not comment on whether McCann and other
executives he has recruited from his long career at Merrill are
compensated on profit before the subtraction of costs allocated
from the Swiss parent. Like other large brokerage firms owned by
banks, McCann has been trying to guide his advisers to sell more
bank products such as lines of credit, mortgages, insurance and
trust services.
The U.S. brokerage ended 2013 with $39.1 billion of client
loans, up from $34.1 billion a year earlier. The loans were
focused on credit lines to wealthy clients secured by stocks and
bonds and residential property.
UBS Wealth Americas brokerage force grew by 78 during the
year to 7,137 advisers in about 320 branches. The average
revenue they collected rose 14 percent in the fourth quarter
from a year earlier to $1.04 million, which the bank said is
higher than any of its peers. Average broker productivity at
Merrill Lynch, which has just under 14,000 advisers, was $1.03
million at the end of last year.
McCann's guidance of Wealth Management Americas appears to
have scored points with UBS's group chief executive Sergio
Ermotti, a former colleague from Merrill Lynch. "WMA's results
are further proof that our strategy is working," Ermotti said on
a conference call with analysts, adding that ultimate success
will come from "strengthening our focus on banking and lending
and cross-business collaboration."
Looking forward, UBS executives said in a statement that
global market conditions remain captive to "unresolved issues in
Europe, continuing U.S. fiscal and monetary policy issues (and)
emerging markets fragility," but also said that its global
wealth businesses "will continue to attract new money,
reflecting new and existing clients' steadfast trust in the
firm."
Profit at UBS's broader wealth management division grew 18
percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, but margins
were flat amid higher bonuses and other expenses. Some analysts
said they were disappointed by the margin and so-so results in
collecting new client assets.
Switzerland's largest bank said its net profit swung to
$1.02 billion in the fourth quarter, reversing a year-earlier
loss, on a large gain from deferring taxes and stronger stock
trading revenue.
