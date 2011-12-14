ZURICH Dec 14 UBS will increase salaries among its staff in Switzerland up to middle managers by 0.7 percent, sharply lower than a 2 percent hike last year as the bank slashes spending, including through job cuts.

The Swiss bank last month cut its profitability targets as it embarks on a cost-cutting program and slashes investment banking risk. Overall, it will cut roughly 6 percent of its 65,000 staff.

UBS's payroll policy applies to 70 percent of its 23,590 staff in Switzerland. Bonus pay for top management is not disclosed until UBS's annual report in published in March.

UBS's pay lift is slightly higher than that of rival Credit Suisse, which will pay comparable staff in Switzerland 0.5 percent more.

However, the payroll lift is more modest than the 0.9 percent rise in average pay UBS economists in October forecast for Switzerland, when factoring in an estimated 0.2 percent rate of inflation.

UBS's payroll policy is based on individual evaluations of employee role and performance, as well as the overall market. ($1 = 0.9418 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)