ZURICH Dec 14 UBS will increase
salaries among its staff in Switzerland up to middle managers by
0.7 percent, sharply lower than a 2 percent hike last year as
the bank slashes spending, including through job cuts.
The Swiss bank last month cut its profitability targets as
it embarks on a cost-cutting program and slashes investment
banking risk. Overall, it will cut roughly 6 percent of its
65,000 staff.
UBS's payroll policy applies to 70 percent of its 23,590
staff in Switzerland. Bonus pay for top management is not
disclosed until UBS's annual report in published in March.
UBS's pay lift is slightly higher than that of rival Credit
Suisse, which will pay comparable staff in Switzerland
0.5 percent more.
However, the payroll lift is more modest than the 0.9
percent rise in average pay UBS economists in October forecast
for Switzerland, when factoring in an estimated 0.2 percent rate
of inflation.
UBS's payroll policy is based on individual evaluations of
employee role and performance, as well as the overall market.
