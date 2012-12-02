EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
BERLIN Dec 2 UBS may be able to improve shareholder returns quickly as the Swiss bank is reaping the benefits from radical restructuring, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing Chairman Axel Weber.
"By means of our strategy (of taking the knife to investment banking operations) we are complying with new capital requirements much more quickly than others and can much sooner pay out dividends in a sustained manner," Weber was quoted as saying in an interview.
Weber, previously head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, said new rules for capital resources and liquidity may radically change the landscape for investment banking.
"Especially for complex commercial transactions, the capital requirements will in future be so high that they (transactions) can no longer be conducted in a profitable manner," Weber told the magazine.
UBS is shifting its focus toward the bank's core private banking business for wealthy clients and away from the investment banking unit, which ran up $50 billion in subprime losses, forcing a Swiss government bailout in 2008. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has